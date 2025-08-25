Pakistan's top-order batter Imam-ul-Haq hammered his third ton in five games for Yorkshire during the One-Day Cup, a tournament where he boasts a sizzling average of 102.60 currently. Imam, who is constantly in and out of Pakistan's current setup, was signed by Yorkshire as a last-minute replacement for Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who pulled out of his stint due to personal reasons.

He kicked off the One-Day Cup with a composed 55 and went on to smash his best List A score, 159 against Warwickshire. He continued to ride high on his scorching form and topped it up with a 24-ball 117 while trying to gun down a 295-run target against Lancashire.

During his most recent exploits, the experienced southpaw steadied Yorkshire's sinking ship after his opening compatriot Adam Lyth fell for six while pursuing 285 against Sussex. Imam ensured it was the last time Sussex bowlers celebrated for the next 33 overs.

With James Wharton at the other end, the duo took Yorkshire past the 200-run mark. Wharton fell on 85, but Imam continued to put his swashbuckling form on exhibition and brought up his ton in 102 deliveries. He failed to trouble the scorers after that moment and lost his wicket just a couple of deliveries later.

He returned to the dressing room with a score of 106(105), laced with 10 fours and three towering maximums at 100.95. Imam's hundred laid the foundation for Yorkshire to hunt down the target with 14 balls to spare. The imposing six-wicket victory powered Yorkshire to the top of Group B. They sit at the summit with 24 points from seven games, including six victories.

As of now, Imam has garnered 513 runs from six innings. He is one of only two batters with more than 500 runs in this year's One-Day Cup after Nick Gubbins. He has cleared the boundary rope for 10 sixes, the joint fifth-highest. No other player from Yorkshire has hit more than six.