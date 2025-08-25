Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has taken yet another swipe at India head coach Gautam Gambhir, just weeks ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Despite political tension between India and Pakistan, the two nations are set to clash in the tournament. However, Tiwary has labelled Gambhir a "hypocrite", pointing out that the latter had earlier mentioned that India should not play against Pakistan. Tiwary even challenged Gambhir to hand in his resignation from the post of head coach and take a firm stance on the matter.

"I always felt that he's someone who is a hypocrite. He's a hypocrite because he's the one who said that India, when he was not the coach of Team India, said that India and Pakistan should never play a match between them," Tiwary said in an interview with CricTracker.

"What will he do now? He's the coach of the team that's going to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Why can't he just resign and say that 'I will not be part of the team because you are playing with Pakistan'?" questioned Tiwary, who played alongside Gambhir for India and in the IPL.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, Gambhir had voiced his opinion on whether India should play Pakistan. Gambhir had stated that, in his view, the two nations shouldn't play, but that the final call was not up to him.

"My personal answer to this is absolutely no," Gambhir had stated.

"Ultimately, this is the government's decision whether we play them or not. I have said this before also, no cricket match or Bollywood or any other interaction is more important than the life of Indian soldiers and Indian citizens. Matches will keep happening, movies will be made, singers will continue to perform, but nothing comes close to losing a loved one in your family.

"This is not up to me, it's not in my jurisdiction, this is for the BCCI and, more importantly, the government to decide whether we should play them or not," Gambhir had said.

"Whatever decision they make, we should be absolutely fine with it and not politicise it," Gambhir had further said.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be Gambhir's first white-ball assignment with the Indian team since the victorious Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

India will take on Pakistan, Oman and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the group phase. Should both India and Pakistan reach the final of the tournament, they could face off three times in the space of 14 days.