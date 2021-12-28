Having recently been removed from Team India's white-ball captaincy, Virat Kohli received support from former teammate Harbhajan Singh who praised his temperament. The former cricketer also stated that if Kohli "was soft like MS Dhoni", he wouldn't have scored "so many runs" in international cricket. Asked to speak about Kohli's aggressive temperament on the field, Harbhajan opined that it is Kohli's aggressive attitude that has transformed the Indian team into an outfit that plays to win matches away from home.

"Virat's temperament totally suits the Indian setup. We need players like this to take the team forward and Virat Kohli did that. Earlier, when team would go to Australia, we would think about how to save the Test series. Under Virat's captaincy, there has been a change where we think about how do we go and win the Test series in Australia", he said.

"I remember in one of those series, where he had scored a lot of runs, although India had lost the Test series. India had to chase some 400 runs in that match and Kohli had scored a big century. So, when he returned to the pavilion I told him that the match could have ended in a draw, but he replied that 'there is no importance of a drawn Test, either you win or you lose and the day we learn to fight, we will learn to win and someday we will", he further added.

Promoted

The spinner also mentioned that if Kohli's approach was like Dhoni, he would never have achieved so many batting milestones. He also wished him luck for the ongoing South Africa series.

"And that is the change you have noticed in this Indian side. They went to Australia and beat them twice, they played well in England and I hope they beat South Africa in this series, although this South African side isn't that great. So, Kohli has perfectly played his role as a leader. And his aggressive approach has made Virat Kohli the player he is today. If Virat Kohli was soft like MS Dhoni, I don't think he would have scored so many runs", he said.