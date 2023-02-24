Australia opener David Warner provided a massive update on his Test career after returning home from India midway into the series due to an elbow injury. Warner, who also suffered a concussion during the second Test in Delhi, said that he intends to play international cricket till 2024 even if the selectors do not consider him for the longest format of the sport. Warner did not enjoy a good run of form in India with various ex-cricketers urging the Australian team management to look at alternatives. Warner is expected to lead Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.

"I've always said I'm playing to 2024; if the selectors feel that I'm not worthy of my spot, then so be it, and I can push on to the white-ball stuff," Warner told reporters at Sydney Airport.

"I've got the next 12 months, a lot of cricket's ahead for the team and if I can keep scoring runs and putting my best foot forward for the team and I can (hold) my spot, it'd be great for the team.”

"It's easy pickings (for critics) when you're 36 (years old) going on 37.

"I've seen it before with the ex-players as well.

"So for me if I'm taking pressure off the rest of the other guys, and no one's worrying about the rest of the team, I'm happy to do that," he said to the local media.

India lead the four-match series 2-0 against Australia with the third match starting on March 1.

