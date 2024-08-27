The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction promises to be a nail-biter, with many top players expected to join new franchises. Among the biggest names linked with a move away from their existing teams is Rohit Sharma. The Hitman's fallout with the Mumbai Indians isn't a hidden story, ever since he was removed as the franchise's captain, ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Hardik Pandya replaced him as the team's skipper, with the change earning both the India all-rounder and MI bosses plenty of criticism from fans and former cricketers.

Rohit, considering the brand value he has, isn't expected to be short of suitors if does come into the auction pool. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unlikely to allow teams to retain more than six players (including Right To Match), the chances of Rohit playing for a new side next season are quite high.

One of the franchise that has clearly expressed interest in Rohit is Punjab Kings, a team that hasn't yet won the IPL title. PBKS' Director of Cricket Operations, Sanjay Bangar, expressed his interest in Rohit, but admitted that a move for the opening batter would depend upon money left in the purse.

"It all depends on whether we have the money in our pockets. If Rohit comes in the auction, I certainly believe, he is going to go for a high price," said Bangar in a chat on the RAO Podcast YouTube channel.

Shikhar Dhawan was the designated captain of the Punjab Kings till the last season but he has now announced his retirement from all forms of the game. PBKS, hence, would be keen to sign a new captain in the mega auction, and there aren't many better options than Rohit for the role.

Right might already be 37 years of age, but his performances in the T20 World Cup campaign this year clearly suggest that the Hitman still has some fire left in his belly.