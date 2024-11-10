There has been a lot of conversation surrounding India's participation in the Champions Trophy 2025 which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan. Both teams have not played a single bilateral series in more than a decade due to political tensions. However, Pakistan did travel to India for the ODI World Cup in 2023. However, multiple reports have claimed that India are not in favour of travelling to Pakistan and the BCCI has proposed a 'hybrid' theory where India will be playing their matches in Dubai. Former Pakistan cricket team captain Rashid Latif gave his take on the matter said that if India refuses to travel for the competition, Pakistan should also take a massive step in response.

“ICC exists only because there is Pakistan and India. If the government of Pakistan also says like India that we won't play, then the ICC will be of no use as no one will watch the match,” Latif told Geo News.

“We can say that India does not want to play bilateral matches, but you can't deny the ICC events as you already have signed it. India has to make solid ground. If India doesn't come this time, Pakistan will take a big step by not participating in the tournament,” he added.

Earlier, PTI reported that the BCCI has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the competition.

Pakistan is likely to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over India's refusal to travel for Champions Trophy 2025, according to sources.

"If it is a bilateral series or Asia Cup, then the teams are asked, whether India wants to play or not. This is an ICC event. The cycle has been signed from 2024-2031. All the broadcasters and sponsors have signed about the teams that will participate in the Champions Trophy or the World Cup," he further said.