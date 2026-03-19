Gautam Gambhir has moved the Delhi High Court seeking urgent relief against AI-generated deepfakes, fake videos and unauthorised merchandise, claiming Rs 2.5 crore in damages. Gambhir has approached the Delhi High Court against what his legal team calls a “coordinated campaign” of digital impersonation, involving AI-generated deepfakes, voice cloning and unauthorised commercial use of his identity. “My identity — my name, my face, my voice — has been weaponised to spread misinformation and generate revenue,” Gambhir said, framing the issue as one of legal protection in the age of artificial intelligence.

Filed in the Commercial Division, the suit seeks an urgent ex-parte ad-interim injunction to immediately take down infringing content and prevent further circulation.

The complaint points to a surge in fake content since late 2025 across platforms such as Instagram, X, YouTube and Facebook. Among the most viral were a fabricated “resignation” video that garnered over 29 lakh views and another clip falsely showing him commenting on senior cricketers World Cup participation that drew over 17 lakh views.

The suit also flags unauthorised sale of merchandise using his name and likeness on e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart.

A total of 16 defendants have been named — ranging from social media accounts to platform intermediaries such as Meta Platforms Inc., X Corp. and Google LLC — along with government bodies including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Telecommunications.

Gambhir has sought Rs 2.5 crore in damages, a permanent injunction against the use of his name, image, voice or persona, and directions for takedown of all infringing content. The outcome could have wider implications for how Indian courts tackle deepfakes, AI manipulation and digital identity theft involving public figures.