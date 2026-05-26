Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie has joined the debate surrounding the Indian Premier League and England's County Cricket. The discussion was sparked by former England captain Sir Alastair Cook, who suggested that young batter Jacob Bethell should leave the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp and play County Cricket to get adequate game time ahead of England's summer. Cook's remarks came after Bethell found himself on the bench at RCB, with the franchise opting to open with Phil Salt alongside Virat Kohli. However, former England captain Kevin Pietersen stepped in, arguing that Bethell is gaining valuable experience simply by being part of the RCB setup.

"Alastair Cook has absolutely NO IDEA what it's like to be in the IPL. Stay in India, Jacob. Even though you're not playing, you're learning and will be a way better player," Pietersen wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Speaking on the Fast Bowling Cartel podcast alongside fellow Australian greats Glenn McGrath and Damien Fleming, Gillespie shared his views on the debate and criticised Pietersen for "hammering" a respected figure like Cook on social media.

"The nerve of Sir Alastair Cook to suggest something like that. KP has gone off the deep end and stated that Sir Alastair Cook's opinion doesn't matter because he's never been to the IPL and would not know. I think Sir Alastair Cook had a valid point, but the way KP absolutely hammered him for having an opinion - give me a spell, boys. Absolute nonsense," said Gillespie.

"He reckons he would have played 150 Tests or more. He's the one who paved the way. Thank you, Kevin, for the stars above, the sun, the moon, the earth we walk on and the air we breathe. It was all about cash for you, Kev. Give me a break, you muppet," he added.

Meanwhile, Bethell has already left the RCB camp ahead of the IPL 2026 Playoffs and returned to England after sustaining a finger injury.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board has agreed that Royal Challengers Bangalore top-order batter Jacob Bethell will return to the UK after sustaining a left ring finger injury while playing in the Indian Premier League," stated a ECB release.

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