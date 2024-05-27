The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India has started to look out for a new head coach for the men's Indian cricket team. The tenure of Rahul Dravid, who is currently the head coach of the Rohit Sharma-led side, is going to end with the conclusion of India's campaign at T20 World Cup 2024. The final match of the event will take place on June 29. BCCI has already started inviting applications for the job with the deadline being May 27.

At present, former India opener Gautam Gambhir seems to be the front runner for the role among the names that are surfacing. Of latest, former England spinner Graeme Swann has also shown his interest in the role.

"If India asked me to become their coach, I'd do it in a heartbeat! I love this place," Swann told Sports Tak.

"Andy was an incredible coach for England when I played. He took us to no.1 in the world, and was the best coach I've played under. India would be lucky to have him," Swann said.

"India... you've got such a strong squad, such highly talented players, that whoever gets the job... it will be the biggest coaching job in the world of cricket these days. Whoever gets it, hope they can bringing success because they are really under the microscope," he added.

Teams like Pakistan, England and South Africa have adopted split coaching but Swann had earlier suggested that the Indian team doesn't need that.

"In England, we have three teams that go all around the world cause our summer is in a different time, that's one of the main reasons that split coaches in England. You don't need it in India," Swann told PTI.

"A good coach is a good coach, he's the right man for all three forms so be it. If the guy is specialist in white ball cricket and he's available then you can use him," he added.