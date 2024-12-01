Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reportedly agreed to host the Champions Trophy under a hybrid model, putting an end to the discussion which have been going on for months. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team to Pakistan, citing security concerns. While Pakistan initially did not accept the demands put in place by BCCI, it has been reported that the PCB has agreed to the hybrid model, with India's matches set to be held in Dubai.

According to a report in the Times of India, the PCB faced the threat of losing hosting rights of tournament.

"I don't want to comment too much because that can ruin things. We have given our point of view (to the ICC), and the Indians have also given theirs. The effort is to ensure a win-win for all," PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Dubai.

"Cricket should win, that's most important but with respect for all. We are going to do what's best for cricket. Whichever formula we go for, it would be on equal terms," he added.

The report also claimed that PCB wants a larger share of the ICC revenue as compensation, which is unlikely to be accepted.

PCB currently get six per cent less than BCCI's share of 38 per cent, and the ICC has already offered them a compensation value well above the hosting fees.

Even if ICC agrees to give Pakistan a bigger share, other boards might not agree to the trim their shares. meaning that the BCCI will have to bear the expenses.

Last year, the Asia Cup was also played under a hybrid model after India refused to play in Pakistan.

India played their games in Sri Lanka, including the final. Meanwhile, Pakistan hosted three league games and one Super Four match.