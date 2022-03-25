Pakistan have gone down to fourth position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-2023 table after their loss to Australia in the third and final Test match on Friday. On the other hand, the Aussies have cemented their lead at the top of the table and are on course to qualify for the WTC final. Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins were in blistering form as Australia won by 115 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Lyon sealed a five-wicket haul, tearing apart Pakistan's batting order. Meanwhile, Cummins took three crucial wickets, accounting for the dismissals of Mohammad Rizwan, Fawad Alam and Naseem Shah.

The tailenders disappointed massively for Pakistan with half-centuries by Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq going in vain.

Azam hammered 55 runs off 104 balls, and also smashed six fours. Meanwhile, opener Imam registered 70 runs off 199 deliveries.

Australia have 72 points now, with five wins and three draws. They also have a win percentage of 75.00. Meanwhile, Pakistan have 44 points and have stitched together three wins, two losses and two draws with a win percentage of 52.38.

In the WTC 2021-23 table, South Africa (60.00 percentage) occupy second spot, followed by India (58.33 percentage) in third.

Sri Lanka (50.00 percentage) are fifth, with New Zealand (38.88 percentage) at sixth place.

Bangladesh (25.00 percentage), West Indies (25.00 percentage) and England (13.63 percentage) occupy the other last three positions at bottom of the standings.