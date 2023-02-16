The confusion over the host venue for the 2023 Asia Cup does not seem to end. While Pakistan is the designated host, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) head, last year said that India won't be travelling to the country for the continental event. While the decision over the venue of the Asia Cup has been put off in the latest ACC meeting, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently gave his take on the topic. Ashwin, in a video on his YouTube channel, doesn't think it is possible for Pakistan to skip the ODI World Cup in India if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refuses to travel to their country for the Asia Cup.

"Asia Cup was supposed to take place in Pakistan. But, India has announced that if it takes place in Pakistan, then we won't be participating. When we say Asia Cup won't go to their place, they will say that they will also not come to our place," Ashwin said. The finger-spinner played down Pakistan's "ODI World Cup threat', suggesting it is not possible for them to give that tournament a miss.

"But however, I think that is not possible," Ashwin said of Pakistan's claim of giving the 50-over World Cup a miss if India don't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was recently asked on Samaa TV about Ashwin's comment, and an opinion was sought on whether it was time for Pakistan to give a strong response.

Afridi said: "If anyone is unable to stand on his own feet and then the decision to make strong calls is not easy. They have to look at plenty of things. India agar aankhe dikha raha hain (If India is showing attitude), or taking such strong stance, then they have made themselves that strong, hence they are being able to talk like this, otherwise they wouldn't have the courage. At the end it's making yourself strong and then take decisions..

Sponsored by Vuukle

"I have no idea, will India visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup? Will we boycott the ODI World Cup in India? But we need to take a stand at some point or the other. In this case ICC's role becomes crucial, they should come forward. I think even ICC won't be able to do anything in front of BCCI."

Afridi added that any decision should be taken after due deliberation.

"I can also get emotional and say that Pakistan should go and play the World Cup but these decisions should be taken with a lot of planning. We also have to look after our economy and it all depends on where we stand in the world at the moment. So, we should not take any decision emotionally," he said.

Featured Video Of The Day

UAE Capable Of Taking On Melbourne As Cricket Venue: Tom Moody