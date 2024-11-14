The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced a brand-new visual identity for the men's and women's ICC Champions Trophy. The latest development comes amid India's reported refusal to travel to Pakistan for next year's men's edition. The ICC Men's Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February-March next year. However, the Indian goverment is reluctant to send its team across the border, a decision which has been communicated to the International Cricket Council (ICC) by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCCI has also proposed a hybrid model for the tournament so India can play their matches at a venue outside Pakistan. However, it has been reported that the Pakistan government has told the PCB not to move any game outside the country. As the PCB and BCCI continue to be loggerheads, the ICC has released a new video which shows Pakistan as the hosts for the eight-team tournament next year.

The video highlights Lahore's Shahi Qila and Pakistan's truck art.

ICC reveals Logo and Brand Identity for Champions Trophy. pic.twitter.com/ckJN5vZZT6 — Ragav (@ragav_x) November 13, 2024

"The Champions Trophy sees the top teams in the world come together for a thrilling two-week competition where every match counts. The men's event will return for the first time since 2017, whilst there is a brand-new women's version in the T20 format, as the world's best players will compete for the Champions Trophy white jackets," an official ICC statement read.

"A battle for the iconic white jackets will occur every two years as an alternating men's ODI event featuring the top eight teams, and then entering a new era, the top six women's T20 teams will compete in an intense and all-out showdown where we will witness each team write history," the statement added.

Pakistan are Champions Trophy holders, having beaten arch-rivals India in the final in the UK by 180 runs in 2017.

Meanwhile, the first ever ICC Women's Champions Trophy will be hosted by Sri Lanka in 2027 and it'll be played in T20I format.