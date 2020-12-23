The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a video from 2014 T20 World Cup, highlighting former India captain MS Dhoni's "sweet gesture" for Virat Kohli from the semi-final clash against South Africa. In that match, MS Dhoni defended the final ball of the 19th over to give Virat Kohli, who was batting on 68, the opportunity to finish the game for India as they needed just one run to book a place in the final.

When MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli lay the finishing touch



Revisit the sweet gesture by captain Dhoni from the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa pic.twitter.com/EKcWsCh9r1 — ICC (@ICC) December 23, 2020

Dhoni, who made his international debut on this day 16 years back, led India to the final of 2014 T20 World Cup but lost in the final against Sri Lanka.

In the semi-final against South Africa, India were tasked to chase 173 runs at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 while Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma also chipped in with handy contributions.

Dhoni, one of the most successful captains in the history of cricket, announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020.

Dhoni played 90 Test matches, scoring 4,876 runs with six centuries and 33 half-centuries.

In the 50-over format, he featured in 350 matches and scored over 10,000 runs.

Dhoni averaged over 50 in the ODIs and slammed 10 centuries.

Dhoni remains the only captain in international to have won all the three major ICC trophies -- 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Last month, Dhoni confirmed that he will return next year to take the field for Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League 2021.