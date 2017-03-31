 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

I Wanted To Stab Virat Kohli With A Stump, Says Former Australian Cricketer Ed Cowan

Updated: 31 March 2017 15:30 IST

"I had a very sick mum during one of those series and Virat Kohli said something that was inappropriate," Ed Cowan said.

I Wanted To Stab Virat Kohli With A Stump, Says Former Australian Cricketer Ed Cowan
Ed Cowan said he once got very furious with Virat Kohli for his comments © AFP

Just when the fiery face-off between India captain Virat Kohli and the Australian Test team and media in and around the recently-concluded four-match Test series was cooling down, one more former Australian cricketer added fresh fuel to the embers. Former opener Ed Cowan was quoted by Fox Sports as saying that there was a time when he had felt like picking up a cricket stump and stabbing Kohli after being told something 'highly inappropriate'. "I had a very sick Mum during one of those series and he said something that was inappropriate," Cowan was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

"Why I make the point of 'lost in translation', he said something that was highly inappropriate. A personal matter that was highly sensitive. Highly inappropriate. But he didn't realise that he'd overstepped the mark until the umpire came over and said - 'Virat that's overstepped the mark' - and once that was said, he took a step back and apologised.

"But, there was a moment I wanted to pick up the stump and stab him," the batsman said.

The entire series was wracked by one controversy after the other, beginning from the 'brain fade' issue in Bengaluru to Kohli statement about not being friends with some members of the Australian cricket team.

The Australians have been targetting Kohli ever since he stopped short of calling Smith a 'cheat' following the DRS drama, involving the visiting skipper, in the second Test at Bengaluru.

India got the better of Australia 2-1 at home in one of the most intense but bitterly-fought series in recent years.

Cowan, who scored 1001 runs in 18 Tests with a best of 136, added that he is a big fan of the Indian.

"I'm a huge fan of his cricket. Don't get me wrong he's a phenomenal cricketer.

"I had a little bit of a run-in that was inappropriate when he toured Australia and the umpire had to intervene.

"We forget that English isn't their first language. It's very easy to sit back and say as a player they're barking something at me that is inappropriate when we don't try and converse with them in Hindi."

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Australia Edward James McKenzie Cowan Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ed Cowan said he wanted to stab Kohli with a stump
  • Ed Cowan played 18 Tests for Australia
  • Virat Kohli is a phenomenal cricketer- Cowan
Related Articles
Book Excerpt: Brand Virat Kohli's Growth Is Like That Of Facebook
Book Excerpt: Brand Virat Kohli's Growth Is Like That Of Facebook
Book Excerpt: Why Virat Kohli Is The CEO Of Cricket
Book Excerpt: Why Virat Kohli Is The CEO Of Cricket
IPL 2017: Watch Virat Kohli Interview Chris Gayle And Both Ending Up In Splits
IPL 2017: Watch Virat Kohli Interview Chris Gayle And Both Ending Up In Splits
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.