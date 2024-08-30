Truly the 'Kohinoor' of Indian cricket, Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the most important player in Indian cricket across the three formats at present. His pace and precision was crucial to help India win the T20 World Cup 2024, and the marquee pacer remains key to the national team's plans for winning more ICC trophies in the years to come. Though not the most talkative of cricketers, Bumrah left everyone stunned when he was asked if he has come across 'tough' batters in his career that he was troubled against.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Bumrah was asked "if there is any batsman who he thinks has been tough to bowl to." His response truly showed the exemplary mind he has.

"Look I want to give a good answer but the real factor is that I don't want anyone to take over me in my head because obviously I respect everyone, but in my head I tell myself that if I do my job well, there's nobody in the world who can stop me.

"So I look at myself rather than the opponent so if I think that I have control over everything and if I give myself the best opportunity, everything else will take care of itself rather than giving the power to the batsman that he'll get the better of me and he's better than me, so that I don't want to," he said in response.

In the T20 World Cup 2024, Bumrah picked up 15 wickets at an average of 8.26, while producing an economy rate of just 4.17. The marquee pacer was named the Player of the Tournament as India ended is decade-long wait for an ICC title.

The pacer is on a break at present and his participation in the forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh is also in doubt.