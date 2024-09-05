Star India batter Virat Kohli is spending some quality time with his family after being rested for the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024. Kohli, who last played for India during an ODI series loss to Sri Lanka in August, was recently seen interacting with fans in London. In a viral video, Kohli was seen clicking some pictures with the fans, but seemed to be in a rush as he had to catch a train. Kohli became father for the second time earlier this year with his wife and bollywood actress Anushka Sharma giving birth to their son, Akaay.

Ever since the birth of their son Akaay, Anushka has been living with her kids in London. Kohli often visits them when he is away from the cricket field.

However, Anushka recently made a public appearance appearance at an event in Mumbai. In a light-hearted conversation, Anusha revealed that she and Virat both cook food for their kids.

She also joked about "cheating a bit" by calling her mother to ask for recipes.

"We had this discussion at home that if we don't make the food our moms made at home, then we won't be passing these recipes on to our kids. So, sometimes I cook, and sometimes my husband cooks, and we really try to replicate the way our mothers did. I cheat a little by calling my mom to ask for recipes, but it's so important. It's like you're passing on something valuable to your children," Anushka said at an event organised by Slurrp Farm.

Anushka Sharma talking about her and Virat Kohli cooking for their kids.pic.twitter.com/YaDEiRe1dB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 4, 2024

Anushka also spoke about the routine of their children. "I am very particular about routine. We travel a lot as a family, and my kids experience many changes in their lives. So, by creating a routine for them, I am giving them a sense of control. Meal times are fixed-no matter where we are, we eat at the same time and sleep at the same time. It helps them regulate themselves much better," he added.

Kohli will now be seen in action during the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.