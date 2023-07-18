Virat Kohli is truly a batting great. From playing unbelievable knocks to hitting some extraordinary shots, there is hardly anything in batting that Kohli cannot do. It is obvious that bowlers across the world are always eager to claim his wicket, be it for the team or their own stature. The ones who have bowled to him know that getting the wicket of the India great is a Herculean task. However, former Pakistan fast bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan feels otherwise. He has claimed that he would have got Kohli out easily, had he been in his "old rhythm".

Rana's comments came while he was comparing Virat Kohli to Babar Azam.

"Whenever we compare Babar Azam with Virat Kohli, I always say Babar is more technically sound than Kohli, and this is why he fails less. Kohli struggled recently for a year or year and a half because he is a bottom-handed player, and when such players fail it lasts longer," the former Pakistan pacer told Nadir Ali on latter's podcast on YouTube.

"Babar is technically more sound and plays in his limits, though he doesn't have as many shots as Kohli has.

"If I was in my old rhythm, then I can get Kohli out easily. I had good outswing so I would have gotten him caught at slips or the wicketkeeper."

Virat Kohli is currently a part of the Indian team in the two-match Test series against West Indies. He scored 76 runs in his only innings in the first Test. The second and final game of the series is set to start on July 20 in Trinidad.