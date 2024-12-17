The Indian cricket team's hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) were dealt a massive blow as they slumped to a big loss in the pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide. With the third Test also placed in a precarious position due to India's batting show and heavy chances of rain, the WTC dream seems to be slipping away slowly. India need a 4-1 win in the 5-match Test series to qualify without depending on any other results. However, if the third match ends in a draw, Rohit Sharma and Co will have to win at least one of the final two Test matches to keep their dream alive.

A win will mean that India's PCT will be better than Australia if the hosts lose both of their matches against Sri Lanka. However, two wins in the next two games will make sure that India will qualify for the WTC Final even if Australia win both of their matches against Sri Lanka.

If the series ends 2-2, India will qualify if Sri Lanka beat Australia 1-0 in the two-match series. However, if Australia win one game in that series, that will be the end of the road for the Indian cricket team. However, in that case, Pakistan can end up helping India in their pursuit.

If the India-Australia series ends 2-2, the Rohit Sharma-led side will qualify for the WTC Final if Pakistan beat South Africa in the two-match Test series. In that case, South Africa will miss out while India and Australia will face each other in the World Test Championship Final.

In that case, Australia will play in the WTC Final if they can just manage a draw against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Brisbane's weather came to India's rescue as most of Monday's play was lost because of rain on the third day of the third Test against Australia at the Gabba.

A rattled India limped to 51-4 at stumps on a day when the Australians were only able to bowl 17 overs at the visitors and players left the field seven times due to downpours.

Advertisement

KL Rahul was on 33 at the end of a wet day along with skipper Rohit Sharma, who was yet to score.

Needing 245 to avoid the follow-on, India lost three early wickets in the first session, after earlier bowling Australia out for 445.

(With AFP inputs)