 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

How MS Dhoni's Tip To Virat Kohli Helped India Win Series Decider Against New Zealand

Updated: 08 November 2017 14:22 IST

Kohli said having to bat on bowler-friendly conditions made his side "nervous" after losing the toss.

How MS Dhoni's Tip To Virat Kohli Helped India Win Series Decider Against New Zealand
Virat Kohli often turns to MS Dhoni for advise during crucial moments in matches. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli found himself in a rather tricky position as India had to defend 67 runs in 8 overs to avoid a series defeat at the hands of New Zealand on Tuesday. Rain-curtailed matches are often decided by fine margins and the 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram was going to be no different. With two overs remaining, Kohli had to make some key calls that were bound to determine the outcome of the tense contest. At that crucial juncture of the match, MS Dhoni's advised Kohli to hand the ball to Jasprit Bumrah, who went on to deliver for the hosts.

"We thought if we can take the run-rate up, it's not going to be so easy. Rohit and MS (Dhoni) came up with Bumrah bowling the second last, and Hardik Pandya bowled the last over well. When Hardik got hurt, I was thinking god forbid if I had to bowl the last four balls," said Kohli seeing the funny side of Pandya's spirited fielding effort in the final over.

Bumrah ended with figures of two for nine in two overs.

Kohli also said having to bat on bowler-friendly conditions made his side "nervous" after losing the toss.

"I think we were really happy to get a game. This crowd deserved to watch some action. Ever since the ODIs started, we expected them to give a good fight. We were nervous to start here, with the damp pitch," said Kohli after India won the eight overs a side contest.

"We have won a few on the trot and it makes us very proud. This stadium is beautiful, the outfield wonderful and the crowd made it special. I am surprised there were no games here earlier," he added

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India New Zealand Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni India vs New Zealand 2017 Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India beat NZ by 6 runs in the decider
  • Kohli handed the ball to Bumrah in the penultimate over
  • Pandya bowled the last over for India
Related Articles
Not MS Dhoni, Pick Someone Else For Sri Lanka T20Is, Says Former India Cricketer
Not MS Dhoni, Pick Someone Else For Sri Lanka T20Is, Says Former India Cricketer
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Launches Fierce Defense Of MS Dhoni After Series Win
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Launches Fierce Defense Of MS Dhoni After Series Win
Singling Out MS Dhoni Doesn't Explain Middle-Order Crisis
Singling Out MS Dhoni Doesn't Explain Middle-Order Crisis
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 02 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.