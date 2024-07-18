Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has pointed out what led to the dip in form of star pacer Umran Malik. The right-arm fast bowler, who could easily click over 145 kmph, is a rare commodity with raw pace, but Mhambrey opines that what went against the bowler is the fact that he has struggled with his line and length, of late. Umran made his IPL debut in 2021. He played three matches in the edition and picked two wickets. IPL 2022 was a breakthrough season for the Jammu and Kashmir pacer as he picked 22 wickets in 14 games.

"I think one has to build talent. Someone having express pace is a rare commodity and you see potential in him. When he burst onto the scene bowling 145-148 (kmph) - I'm not someone who get carried away with the speed gun showing 160kpmh because I don't think it is real - you realise pace was his strength. He was definitely quick and was hitting the high 140 kmphs regularly. To bowl consistently at that pace is good and he has done that. But how does he do that?" Mhambrey told The Indian Express.

Following his sensational performance in IPL 2022, Umram also earned India caps in ODI and T20I formats. The pacer however failed to live up to the expectations, especially in T20I cricket. His poor performance in the following two IPL editions only added to his troubles.

Umran's top speed in IPL is 157 kmph, while that in international cricket is 156 kmph, but he lacked his control in bowling more often than not. This saw the bowler leaking runs despite having quality pace.

"In T20s, if you are not having control, you will struggle. Once you do that, you will lose the faith of the captain. So one has to gain control and that will happen only if he plays Ranji Trophy. That is why we are pushing him to play Ranji Trophy because when he goes through a season, even under pressure, he will be able to execute his skillset," said Mhambrey.