With Virat Kohli set to step down as Team India's captain from the shortest format of the game after the T20 World Cup, former cricketers rallied behind to support the 32-year-old batsman. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper took to social media on Thursday to announce his decision, and it shocked cricket fans around the world. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to pass on his support to Kohli and also said that he was "looking forward to India winning" the T20 World Cup this year. Pathan also revealed that he was shocked when he heard the news.

"Surely it came as a shock to hear @imVkohli stepping down from the T20 captaincy after the World Cup. Looking forward to India winning the world cup as it will be a perfect tribute to his captaincy and hope the team carries his legacy forward," wrote the Baroda native.

In his official announcement, Kohli had revealed that he needs space to lead the Indian Test and ODI team, and also mentioned that workload was a contributing factor behind his decision.

Former national selector Saba Karim also supported the viewpoint in a conversation with news agency ANI. He said that it is not easy for one person to be skipper across all three formats.

"He must have thought about it for a long time, he must have felt that the workload is increasingly getting a bit too much and these days, all three formats having a different championship, it is not easy for one person to be a captain across all three formats", said the former wicketkeeper-batsman.

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra also gave his support to Kohli for the upcoming showpiece event. Taking to Twitter, he said, "So, Kohli has decided to give up T20I captaincy. This T20 World Cup will be his first and, possibly, last as a skipper. Let's hope that he's got the trophy in his hands on 14th November."

Best wishes for the T20 World Cup. I am sure you will bring glory to the country. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 16, 2021

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad wished Kohli well for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

I am not going in to the good & bad the right & wrong, fact remains he need not have and he has anyway, it's very very demanding being a #TeamIndia captain in all 3 formats and the best Batsman in the world #ViratKohli #captaincy — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 16, 2021



@imVkohli we are with you in your Decision. I am sure we will win this #worldcup under your captaincy.

Wish you All the best.#captaincy https://t.co/ynX37TrO0z — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) September 16, 2021

The T20 World Cup is set to begin from October 17. It will be hosted in UAE and Oman, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14.

Team India will play their first match on October 24, when they take on Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.