India's promising batter Ruturaj Gaikwad lost his cool at a controversial dismissal in the Ranji Trophy. Gaikwad himself might be in Australia with the India A tour for a 3-match unofficial Test series but he has one eye on Maharashtra's Ranji Trophy campaign back home. It was incident during the Maharashtra vs Services match in Pune that saw Gaikwad lose his cool and call out an unfair dismissal on social media. It was none other than Maharashtra's stand-in captain Ankit Bawne who was involved int he controversial dismissal.

The controversy was triggered when Bawane edged a delivery during the match against Services and was 'caught' by the fielder in the second slip. However, replays showed that the ball bounced before the fielder and then went into his hands. Yet, the batter was surprisingly given out.

Fuming at the dismissal, Gaikwad shared a slow-motion video of the incident and asked "How can this be given out in a live game???"

The slow motion video confirmed that the ball had bounced before going into the hands of the fielder. Gaikwad was even surprised to see the fielder appealing for such a catch.

"Shame to even appeal for a catchhhh! Absolutely pathetic," he wrote on the post.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was fuming with Ankit Bawne's controversial dismissal against Services #RanjiTrophy2024



Gaikwad is in Australia as the captain of the India A team, ahead of the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The young opening batter hasn't enjoyed much success with the bat since reaching Down Under for the series.

In fact, India A have already lost the first unofficial Test of the series. Some of the senior Indian team players like KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel were also added to the India A squad for the series after the conclusion of the India vs New Zeland Tests.

While Jurel impressed everyone with his exploits Down Under, the same can't be said about Rahul.

