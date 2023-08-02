Former India opener Virender Sehwag has revealed a shocking incident in which he had an altercation with ex-India head coach John Wright back in 2004. Right-handed batter Sehwag made his India debut in 1999, a year later, Wright got appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. Sehwag revealed that Wright once pulled him by his collar after the Indian batter was dismissed cheaply in an ODI match during a tour of England in 2004.

Sehwag revealed that he had also complained about it to the then BCCI manager Rajiv Shukla. The issue was later sorted, he added.

"I was pushed around by John Wright (ex-head coach of team India) in 2004 England tour. He pulled me by my collar after I got out cheaply. I was very angry and said to (the then manager) Rajiv Shukla, How can a gora hit me. Later Amrit Mathur and Rajiv Shukla got me and Wright to patch up," said Virender Sehwag during the launch of former BCCI General Manager Amrit Mathur's book: "Pitchside: My life in Indian cricket".

Wright served as the coach of Indian men's cricket team from 2000 to 2005, a turbulent phase in Indian cricket. He joined in at a time when the Indian team was struggling due to the match-fixing scandal and it was during his reign that an unexperienced Sourav Ganguly led the side.

Under Wright's coaching, India reached the final of the 2003 World Cup where they lost to Australia.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Sehwag turned out to be one of India's best openers. He was a batter who never feared from taking on the bowlers, be it of any stature. Sehwag went on to play 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is scoring 8586, 8273 and 394 runs, respectively.