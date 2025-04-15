Skipper MS Dhoni's masterclass brought an end to Chennai's lean patch as the Super Kings stamped their authority with an invaluable five-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Dhoni's special and Shivam Dube's composed yet belligerent display in patches ended Chennai's five-match unbeaten streak. Dhoni stayed unbeaten on 26 from 11 deliveries, with four boundaries and a six, while Dube struck 43* from 37 deliveries as CSK emerged triumphant in the final over with three balls to spare.

After the match, Dhoni was seen having a fun chat with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka. Incidentally, Goenka was the owner of the now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giant IPL franchise, where Dhoni played for two years.

Chennai began the 167-run pursuit with a sizzling opening stand between IPL debutant Shaik Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra. But, the middle-order failed to withstand the questions posed by LSG's bowling attack. With CSK needing a player to finish off the game, Dhoni stepped up to lead his side to victory. The crowd welcomed the stalwart with thundering applause as Dhoni formulated the blueprint for success.

With two successive boundaries on the final deliveries of the 16th over, Dhoni began chopping the required rate. On the final delivery of the 17th over, Dhoni muscled the ball away to clear the boundary rope for a one-handed maximum.

As the equation came down to 24 needed in 12, Shivam Dube unleashed a relentless onslaught in the penultimate over. Shardul Thakur, with his crafty pace, got decimated. Dube placed the ball with precision to guide the ball to the boundary rope. On the next delivery, he clobbered the ball into the stands for a maximum.

LSG's troubles increased when Bishnoi floored the chance of sending Dhoni back to the dressing room on 20. The ball came quickly at him; it was a regulation catch, but the ball burst through Bishnoi's hands.

Dhoni punished Lucknow for its mistake by dispatching the ball for a four on the final over to finish the over with a staggering 19 runs. The winning runs came off Dube's bat as CSK ended its five-match losing streak.

With ANI Inputs