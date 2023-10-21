India and New Zealand will go up against each other in Match No. 21 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, India, on October 22. The match starts at 02:00 PM IST. Team India has played 4 matches at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. They have won 2 matches and lost 2. One of the two wins for India came against New Zealand back in 2016. On the contrary, New Zealand have played 1 match at the venue, which they lost to India.

Average score

India has scored an average of 215 runs when playing an ODI match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Meanwhile, the average score of New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is 190 runs.

Highest score

India's highest score stands at 330/6 in 50 overs, scored against the West Indies in 2014. India beat West Indies by 59 runs in that match. The overall highest score of 364/9 at this venue belongs to England, which they scored against Bangladesh during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, New Zealand made 190/10 in 43.5 overs in the only match they have played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium back in 2016. The Kiwis lost to India in that match by 6 wickets.

Lowest score

India's lowest score when playing at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is 112/10, recorded against Sri Lanka in 2017. Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets in that encounter.

India vs New Zealand ODI record at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

Head-to-head:India and New Zealand have faced each other on 1 occasion at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. India emerged victorious in that match by 4 wickets.

Highest score:The highest score for an India vs New Zealand match at this stadium is 194/4 made by the Men in Blue in 2016.

Lowest score: The lowest score in an India vs New Zealand game was scored by the Kiwis when they were bowled out for 190 in 2016.

India vs New Zealand prediction

The India vs New Zealand match is a clash between two heavyweights. It will be a battle between India's formidable batting line-up and Kiwis' strong bowling attack. However, India head into the match with wins over tougher opponents like Australia and Pakistan. On the other hand, New Zealand have only defeated a top team in England. Considering the form, India will hold a slight advantage going into the match.