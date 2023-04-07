UAE registered a comfortable 66-run victory over Jersey in their ICC World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 match on Wednesday. Opting to bat first, UAE posted a total of 284/7 with Asif Khan smashing 82 while Muhammad Waseem scoring 65 runs. Later, Jersey got bundled out for 218 after Karthik Meiyappan and Junaid Siddique scalped four and three wickets respectively. Apart from such a brilliant encounter, one thing grabbed a lot of attention was a hilarious dismissal of Josh Lawrenson by Rohan Mustafa

In the 21st over of Jersey's chase, Mustafa caught and bowled Lawernson but before taking the catch, the UAE spinner bumped the ball multiple times in his hands. As he completed the catch, he jokingly tried to hit Harrison Carlyon, who was standing at the non-strikers end.

The Qualifier Play-off did have some bad blood, but there was this, and considering even Harrison Carlyon thought it was funny, I say play on pic.twitter.com/UoiRuPZRia — Daniel Beswick (@DGBeswick1) April 6, 2023

The video soon went viral on the social media as it left the fans and viewers in splits.

Coming to the match, in the chase of 285, Jersey fell short by 66 runs despite a crucial knock of 85 runs by Carlyon. Apart from him, Asa Tribe scored 40 off 48 balls.

For UAE Karthik Meiyappan and Junaid Siddique scalped four and three wickets respectively. Apart from them, Zahoor Khan took two while Mustafa took one wicket.