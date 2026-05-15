A high-level ICC team, including a top BCCI official, is reaching Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the government's appointment of an interim committee to run the island country's cricket board. According to sources, ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja is set to arrive in Colombo Friday night and he would be followed on Saturday by another ICC functionary who is also a top rung BCCI official, according to sources. On April 29, Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage appointed a nine-member interim panel to run Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) after the resignation of its president Shammi Silva and the executive committee.

It was named the Cricket Transformation Committee, to be headed by an opposition politician Eran Wickremaratna and consisting of former international players Kumar Sangakkara, Roshan Mahanama and Sidath Wettimuny.

The main task of the interim panel is to introduce reforms in the SLC.

So far, the reasons for resignation of the Silva-led executive committee with 10 months of its term left have not been made public and the ICC delegation's visit comes after Gamage's comments that the government has not made any official communication to the world governing body of the game about the appointment of the interim panel.

The Silva-led executive committee's resignation came after his meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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