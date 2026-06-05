Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is all set to become the youngest player to be selected in an Indian cricket squad (men's senior), if a report is to be believed. Sooryavanshi is currently 15 years, 70 days (as of Friday). In another 20-odd days, he is likely to feature in the India vs Ireland two-T20I series, according to ESPNCricinfo. Sachin Tendulkar is the youngest-ever male debutant in Indian cricket at 16 years, 205 days (vs Pakistan, 1989). In a brutal reset, the BCCI is likely to sack the under-performing Suryakumar Yadav as captain and name Shreyas Iyer his successor when the selectors convene on Saturday, the report added.

Following a highly successful IPL 2026, where he made 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30, Sooryavanshi is currently getting ready for India A's tri-series in Sri Lanka, also involving Afghanistan, from June 9 to 21. Then, India play Ireland in two T20Is in Belfast on June 26 and 28, followed by five T20Is in England from July 1 to 11. Sooryavanshi is likely to be named in the squad for the Ireland series.

Sooryavanshi possesses "God-gifted talent and mindset" like that of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar, says 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal, who advocates bringing the 15-year-old into the national team fold as soon as possible. Lal, however, said that Sooryavanshi has to establish himself in Test cricket as well if he is to be bracketed with legends like Tendulkar.

"He (Sooryavanshi) is extremely talented. Truly has a God-gifted talent and mindset like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar," Madan Lal told PTI in an exclusive interview on Monday.

"These players come once in a century. But to become great like them, he has to establish himself in Test cricket as well. Playing against Ireland, India A, 3-day matches will groom him well into the core of Indian cricket," the former all-rounder said.

While there's no denying the talent that the teenage prodigy has, a lot is set to change in India's T20I team, now that the IPL 2026 season is over. Shreyas Iyer is reportedly set to attend the selection meeting on Saturday, when he would be named the new captain in the format. Sooryavanshi would be added to the T20I team, which will be led by Shreyas.

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