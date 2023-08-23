Heath Streak, legendary Zimbabwe cricketer who also coached Bangladesh men's national cricket team in the past, dies at the age of 49 after a prolonged cancer battle. Streak was one of the most decorated cricketers of his time, representing Zimbabwe in 65 Tests, 189 ODIs while scoring 4933 runs and taking 455 wickets for his country across formats. Streak, till date, remains the only player from Zimbabwe with a double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests and 2000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs. A number of his records still inspire cricketers, not just in Zimbabwe but across the world.

Streak's condition is said to have deteriorated in May, prompting his family to hospitalise him immediately. Some of his teammates took to X (formerly) Twitter to post the news of his demise. Former Zimababwe pacer Henry Olonga took to 'X' to share the news.

"Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end...," Olonga posted.

Another Zimbabwe cricketer Sean Williams condoled the death of Streak, saying his heart was broken.

"Streaky. No words can explain what you and your family have done for mine and many others. Our hearts our broken you leave behind a beautiful family and a legacy for us to live up to! You will be missed we love you dearly. Rest in peace streaky," he wrote.

His family had earlier confirmed that Heath was battling cancer and undergoing treatment.

"Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected oncologists in South Africa," his family said in a statement at the time.

"He remains in good spirits and will continue to fight this disease in a similar vein to that which his opponents faced during his revered days on the cricket field."