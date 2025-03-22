Former England captain Michael Vaughan has backed Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) move to ban Harry Brook after the batter pulled out of of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. England star Brook has been banned from the T20 event for two seasons following his last minute pullout from IPL 2025. Ealier this month, Brook had made himself unavailable for the second straight season. Notably, any foreign player who misses the T20 event after getting picked at the auction faces a two-year ban from the the tournament unless he is injured.

Brook, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore in the auction held in November last year, opted out of IPL 2025 to focus on his England career. He had withdrawn from IPL 2024 as well, following the death of his grandmother.

Vaughan felt it was a right call made the Indian cricket board to ban the player after his decision to pull out despite being fit.

"I think they are right. You put yourself forward. The rules were the rules. They announced them at the end of last year's IPL. Put yourself into the auction, you say yes, and then you pull yourself out for nothing. He's not injured, he just had a feeling that he just didn't want to get over there to play in the IPL. He's going to stay in the UK," the Vaughan said on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

"I get a feeling he's probably going to be the white-ball captain for England down the line, so he just wants to focus his attention on England, which all the England fans would be happy with, but I think the IPL had to bring something in because it does derail the franchises in the piece," he added.

Earlier this month, Brook had made himself unavailable for the second straight season and apologised "unreservedly" to his franchise Delhi Capitals and their supporters.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL. I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters," Brook said in a statement.

"It is a really important time for England cricket, and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series. In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date," he added.

IPL 2025 is set to kick off on March 22 with a match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.

(With PTI Inputs)