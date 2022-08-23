Virat Kohli has been at the centre of tremendous scrutiny ever since his form with the bat has waned. A lot has been written about him in the media and there has been a growing concern in Indian fans about Kohli's effectiveness as a batter. Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has put things into perspective and called out those who have been critical of Kohli's recent performances.

"Whatever I am seeing since last year from Indian fans, against Virat Kohli, most of them fans, press maybe, having a go at Virat Kohli unneccessarily.

"He is just 33, he is one of the greatest of all time of modern-era. He is averaging 50 in all the formats, including T20, he is averaging 50. He is still fit as a fiddle, he is still one of the best fielders India has got," Akra said during a media interaction organised by Star Sports Network ahead of the Asia Cup, where India and Pakistan are slated to meet on August 28.

Akram went on to say that he would love to see Kohli come back to form but hoped that it doesn't happen in the match against Pakistan.

"Form is temporary, class is forever and that is what Virat Kohli is. I am sure he will come back, he is a great player. I just hope that he does not come back against Pakistan," Akram said.

Kohli has not scored an international century since November 2019. While he had scored a lot of half-centuries and made important contributions throughout 2021, his form has declined majorly this year and that is what has led to all this talk around him.