England batter Harry Brook produced one of the most dramatic finishes in T20 international cricket history as his side took on West Indies on Saturday. With England requiring 21 runs from the final 6 balls to win the second T20I, Brook stepped up and produced stunning fireworks to win the match, keeping the series level 1-1. Up against Andre Russell, a bowler who barely gives an inch to the batters when it comes to death overs, Brook smashed the deliveries all around the park, right in time for the upcoming Indian Premier League auction.

Brook started off with a boundary near the fine leg area, carefully guiding Russell's attempted yorker with a flick of his wrist. Next came a six over the covers as Brook boosted his and England's confidence by getting 10 runs from 2 balls.

A full toss from Russell on Brook's legs saw the England batter scoop the ball over the fine leg boundary for a six, leaving just 5 runs to be scored from the next three balls. Brook tried to dispatch the short-pitched ball for a boundary but only got a double this time.

A wide fuller delivery from Russell was then dispatched over the third man boundary for a six, with Brook completing a stunning turnaround to win the game for his side, keeping the series level 1-1. Here's the video:





Just watch this final over... Harry Brook take a bow!#WIvENG pic.twitter.com/raErDRlvTZ — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 16, 2023

England were given the gigantic task of chasing down 223 runs by West Indies in the 2nd T20I. While Brook gave the finishing touch, the real hero of England's chase was opening batter Phil Salt who remained unbeaten on 109 off 56 balls. Salt was also named the Player of the Match.

"Feels like it has been long time coming. We have been talking about being a match-winner in the group. We tried to get it down 60-70 in the last 5 overs. There is a way to do it. Played it my way. The role with Jos was crucial. He is one of the best in the world," Salt said after the match.