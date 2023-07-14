The BCCI women's team selectors on Friday named Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain of the side that will be playing at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Smriti Mandhana will be the vice-captain."The Women's Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 to be held from 19th September to 8th October 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The women's cricket competition will take place from 19th-28th September 2023 in a T20 format," the BCCI said in a press release.

Young pacer Titas Sadhu was on Friday named in India's full strength squad for the women's competition at the Asian Games in September-October. Right-arm pacer Sadhu had impressed in India's title-winning campaign at the inaugural U-19 Women's World Cup in South Africa. The 18-year-old is not part of the Indian squad currently in Bangladesh.

Rookier spinners Minnu Mani and Anusha Bareddy, who are in Bangladesh, have been included. Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who was dropped from Bangladesh tour on fitness grounds, is also back.

Team India (Senior Women) squad for 19th Asian Games:Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar

