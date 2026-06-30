The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian women's team roster for the upcoming Asian Games 2026, with Harmanpreet Kaur being named the captain. Harmanpreet retains her role as the team's skipper despite India's horrendous performance in the T20 World Cup 2026. While Smriti Mandhana has been named the vice-captain, Shreyanka Patil has also been added to the squad, though her availability isn't yet confirmed.

The Indian women's team will enter the Asian Games as defending champions, having won the gold medal at the event's previous edition in Hangzhou, China in 2023. Smriti will continue to be Harmanpreet's deputy. Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia is the only player to be dropped from the World Cup squad and in her place, G Kamalini has been drafted into the side.

Shreyanka Patil, who was ruled out with an ankle injury in the middle of the World Cup, has been included in the squad but her availability will be subject to fitness clearance. Harmanpreet will be supported in the batting lineup by Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh, while the bowling responsibilities will largely be shouldered by Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy and Nandni Sharma.

In a release, the BCCI said: "The Women's Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in September 2026.

"The Indian women's team will head into the competition as the defending champions, having won the gold medal in the women's cricket competition at the previous Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.

India's squad for the 2026 Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil*, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

With PTI Inputs

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