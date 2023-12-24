A video of Melbourne Stars pacer Haris Rauf is going viral on social media. During the side's Big Bash League (BBL) match against Sydney Thunder in Albury on Saturday, Rauf came out to bat without his pads. The Stars lost three wickets in three consecutive balls in the last over of their innings and this caught Rauf off guard as he was not ready to bat. The player carried gloves and helmet with himself while entering the ground in a hurry but did not wear his pads.

Watch the video here:

No gloves, pads or helmet on



Haris Rauf was caught by surprise at the end of the Stars innings!@KFCAustralia #BucketMoment #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/ZR9DeP8YhW — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2023

However, Rauf did not have to face any delivery as there was only one ball left in the innings.

Talking about the game, Melbourne Stars lost by 5 wickets. They posted 172 all out in 20 overs after opting to bat first. Sydney Thunder chased down the target in 18.2 overs.

In another viral incident from the ongoing BBL season, England all-rounder Tom Curran was involved in an argument with umpire.

The video of the incident surfaced online and Curran was later handed a four-game ban in the tournament after being found guilty of intimidating the umpire in a pre-match dispute.

Curran, who was recently bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL Players Auction for Rs 1.5 crore, was charged with a Level 3 offence and issued with four Suspension Points under clause 2.17 of the CA Code of Conduct following a BBL match in Launceston earlier this month. However, the franchise and player have confirmed their intention to launch an appeal against the four-match ban.

The fourth umpire, who is in charge of supervising the pitch during pauses in play, is said to have tried to stop Curran, which resulted in the Englishman being punished.

(With ANI Inputs)