The fitness of Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been the subject of a lot of speculation in the recent past. Pandya was ruled out midway into the Cricket World Cup 2023 after suffering an ankle injury during the match against Bangladesh. The injury meant that he also ended up missing the tour of South Africa and several reports suggested that he can even end up missing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 along with his national team duties.

However, fans were handed a new year gift as the cricketer took to social media to share his gym session where he could be seen sweating it out.

The video featured Pandya taking part in multiple exercises during an intense gym session and it had a caption that will be great news for Indian cricket team fans - "Progress, everyday".

Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, Pandya completed a sensational move to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans and he was appointed the captain of the franchise for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaced India skipper Rohit Sharma who had led Mumbai Indians in IPL for the past 10 seasons.

In 31 matches for Gujarat Titans from 2022-23, Pandya scored 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of over 133, with six half-centuries and a best score of 87*. He also had 11 wickets for the team, with the best figures of 3/17.

Pandya also played 92 matches for MI from 2015-2021, scoring 1,476 runs at an average of 27.33 at a strike rate of over 153, with four half-centuries and best score of 91. He also took 42 wickets for the team, with the best bowling figures of 3/20.

Pandya has won five IPL trophies - four with MI (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and GT (2022).

(With ANI inputs)