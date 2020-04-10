Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Best In The World": Hardik Pandya Tweets 'Siblings Day' Photo With Krunal, Cousins

Updated: 10 April 2020 18:41 IST

Hardik Pandya took to social media to share a photo with his brother Krunal and their cousins on the occasion of 'Siblings Day'.

Hardik Pandya dressed stylish as usual in his photo with the "Pandya fam". © Twitter

On the occasion of Siblings Day, which is celebrated on April 10 every year, flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to twitter to share a photo with his older brother Krunal Pandya and their cousins. "Happy #SiblingsDay Pandya fam. I've got the best in the world," he captioned the photo. Hardik Pandya has been spending time at home with Krunal and the rest of his family amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected over 1.5 million people across the globe.

With cricket at a standstill due to coronavirus, Hardik Pandya has been keeping his fans entertained on social media.

He recently shared an Instagram story of his fiancee Natasa Stankovic preparing pancakes for him.

He has also been uploading videos of his work-out routines while on quarantine.

Krunal Pandya shared a video last week of him and Hardik playing indoors cricket with their family and urged fans to stay at home and follow the lockdown.

Hardik has been out of action since September 2019 due to a back injury. The all-rounder was set to make his international return against South Africa in a three-match ODI series. However, due to the outbreak of the deadly virus, the series was called-off.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also postponed the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League to April 15 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

The board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the rescheduling of the franchise-based tournament.

