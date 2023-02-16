Hardik Pandya seems to be getting into a habit of breaking the internet with his social media posts. On Valentine's Day, the star India all-rounder posted images after renewing his wedding vows with wife Natasa Stankovic. The social media post went viral. "We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love," Hardik Pandya wrote in an Instagram post. Notably, Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown. Later that year, the pair was blessed with a baby boy, named Agastya.

Now, Hardik has shared new images from his wedding. "Now and forever" he wrote this time.

Now and forever pic.twitter.com/Eun6WvyBc6 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 16, 2023

Pandya, who had led Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title, has been playing the role of a leader in the India T20I side recently. There s speculation that Pandya is being though as a long-term prospect for captaincy in T20Is.

He recently gave a detailed account of how he has tweaked his game as per the requirement of the team. "I've always enjoyed hitting sixes. But that's life, I've to evolve. I've believed in partnerships and I want to give my batting partner and my team some assurance and calmness that I'm there. I've played more games than any of these guys, I've learnt how to accept and swallow pressure and make sure everything is calm. Maybe I have to get my strike rate down for that. Taking new roles is always that I look forward to. I want to take the new ball role too, because I don't want anyone to come and take that difficult role. If they're under pressure, then we are chasing the game. I want to lead the front. I've been working on my new ball skills," Pandya said.

He also suggested that his role is similar to the one which former India captain MS Dhoni had adapted during the latter stages of his international career. "I don't mind playing the role that somewhere down the line, Mahi used to play. At that time, I was young and hitting all around the park. But since he's gone, all of a sudden, that responsibility is onto me. I don't mind that. We are getting the results. It's okay if I have to play a little slow," he added.

