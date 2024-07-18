India star cricketer Hardik Pandya in an Instagram post on Thursday announced that he and wife Natasa Stankovic have 'mutually parted ways'. For the last few months there were rumours that the celebrity couple were headed for separation, and with Thursday's announcement it has been officially confirmed. Hardik Pandya has been a crucial player for the Indian cricket team over the past few years while Natasa has worked in movies. They got engaged in January, 2020 and have a three-year son Agastya.

In a joint Instagram post on Thursday, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wrote: "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe that this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time. Hardik/Natasa"