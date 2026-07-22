Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has revealed the most valuable piece of advice he received during his illustrious career, recalling how batting great Sachin Tendulkar urged him to stay focused on cricket and ignore the distractions that come with success. Harbhajan, one of India's greatest off-spinners, said Tendulkar's words have remained with him throughout his playing career and continue to shape the advice he now gives to the next generation of cricketers. "I think our seniors were so good because they wanted us to play well and become better within our limitations. The best advice I ever got was from the great Sachin Tendulkar," Harbhajan told Jio Star.

"Sachin paaji told me, 'There will be many distractions, many things will come your way, but you have to keep your blinders on, so that you can't look left or right, and only look straight ahead. And what lies ahead? Cricket! If you stay on this path, no one in the world can stop you. Whatever you want to become, whatever you want to do, you will earn every kind of respect, honour, and fame, everything, if you keep walking on this path,' he added.

The former spinner said the same principle is central to the message he now shares with young players breaking into international cricket.

"So, I give the same advice to youngsters: keep your focus on the game. You are who you are because of the game. Don't think that you are bigger than the game. If your attitude isn't right, as much as this game provides, it also knows how to take it back just as quickly," he said.

Harbhajan enjoyed a distinguished international career spanning nearly two decades and played a pivotal role in several of India's biggest triumphs. The off-spinner claimed 711 international wickets across formats, including 417 in 103 Tests, making him one of only a handful of Indian bowlers to cross the 400-wicket mark in the longest format. He also picked up 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 wickets in 28 T20Is.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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