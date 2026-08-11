Rocky Flintoff, son of legendary England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, is following in his father's footsteps. The 18-year-old has so far played five First-Class matches and 14 List A matches. Back in 2025, he scored a historic century for England Lions against a Cricket Australia XI, surpassing his father to become the youngest player to score a maiden century for the team. Flintoff, then aged 16 years and 291 days, surpassed his father's maiden ton for the England Lions, which Andrew scored at the age of 20 years and 28 days.

On Tuesday, Rocky scored a 65-ball century for Lancashire against Somerset in the One-Day Cup. The young batter eventually reached 123 off 76 balls. His innings included seven sixes and 10 fours. His teammate Keaton Jennings scored 156 off 127 balls. Courtesy of the two centuries, Lancashire posted 443/6 in 50 overs.

"Look at that celebration, it means a lot to him!" 🥳



An unforgettable moment for Flintoff! 🤩



🌹 #RedRoseTogether https://t.co/xtGhdpBxai pic.twitter.com/IcoAezYtWT — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) August 11, 2026

Last week, Andrew Flintoff said he had stepped down from his role as coach of the second-string England Lions following his appointment as head coach of the Sydney Thunder in Australia's T20 Big Bash League. The former England captain had been in charge of the Lions for almost two years after returning to cricket in 2024 following a car crash while presenting the BBC motoring show Top Gear.

"Unfortunately, I've made the decision to step away from my role with the Lions," said the 48-year-old Flintoff.

"Not only have I enjoyed my time and the opportunity to work with the best young cricketers in the country, but I have also taken great pride in seeing them develop.

"I'd like to thank the coaches and staff for all their passion, tireless work and support they give every day. In particular, Ed Barney, who I've loved working with and was so lucky to have as a performance director, and obviously Rob (Key) for trusting me with one of the most important roles in English cricket.

"I can't wait to get started with the Thunder later in the year and see where coaching takes me."

Flintoff was England Lions head coach for 23 months, but also spent time with England's senior white-ball teams and was part of the backroom staff at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Former all-rounder Flintoff, a key figure in England's 2005 Ashes-winning triumph, also coached the Northern Superchargers franchise in English domestic cricket's Hundred competition.

With AFP inputs

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