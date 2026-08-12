Starting from the Sri Lanka Test series that begins later this week, the Indian cricket team will be back in action after a brief break. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will host India for a three-match T20I series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13, 15 and 17, according to a report. Cricbuzz reported that the ACB's confirmation has cast serious doubts over India's proposed tour of Bangladesh, scheduled for September 1-13, which comprises six white-ball matches.

The ODI matches were supposed to take place in the first week of September, followed by the T20I series in the second week. As per the schedule of the Afghanistan series, it seems the Bangladesh tour is in a tricky spot.

"The ACB hereby confirms that the India tour of Afghanistan 2026 (Event) is scheduled to take place from September 13 to September 17," ACB CEO Naseeb Khan was quoted as saying in a letter to the board's commercial partners.

"The ACB further confirms that the dates of the Event have been confirmed and agreed upon with the BCCI, and the venues of the scheduled matches have also been finalised," he added.

The ACB is said to have stated in its letter that an official public announcement regarding the "event" is yet to be made by the authorities. However, the board issued the letter as an "official confirmation of the scheduled dates and venues" for India's tour of Afghanistan.

The ACB is said to have conveyed in its letter that an official public announcement regarding the "event" is yet to be made by the authorities. However, the board issued the letter as an "official confirmation of the scheduled dates and venues" for India's tour of Afghanistan.

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