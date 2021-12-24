The cricket fraternity hailed Indian spin great Harbhajan Singh after he announced his retirement from the sport on Friday. Harbhajan announced his retirement through a video he posted on social media on Friday. "There comes a time in life, you have to take tough decisions and you have to move on. From the past year, I wanted to make an announcement, and I was waiting for the right time to share the moment with all of you. Today, I am taking retirement from all formats of cricket. Mentally, I retired earlier but couldn't announce it. In any case, I have not been playing active cricket for some time but due to my commitment with Kolkata Knight Riders, I wanted to stay with them for the IPL (2021) season. But during the season, I had already made up my mind to retire," Harbhajan said.

"Like every cricketer, I wanted to bid adieu, wearing an Indian jersey but destiny had other plans. For whichever team I have played, I have played with 100 per cent commitment, so that my team finishes on top," he added.

"Whatever I have managed to achieve in my life, it is thanks to the blessings of my Guruji Sant Harcharan Singh. He gave direction to my life and all his teachings will continue to stay with me. My father Sardar Sardev Singh Plaha and my mother Avtar Kaur Plaha have struggled a lot to make sure my dreams come true. It's thanks to their hardwork that I could play international cricket."

Here are some of the reactions from the cricket fraternity:

Harbhajan is a World Cup winner in both ODIs and T20Is and is among only four Indian bowlers to take more than 400 wickets in Test cricket. He was also the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Tests for India.