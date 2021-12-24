Harbhajan Singh Retires: Cricket Fraternity Hails "Champion Performer"
The cricket fraternity hailed Indian spin great Harbhajan Singh after he announced his retirement from the sport on Friday.
The cricket fraternity hailed Indian spin great Harbhajan Singh after he announced his retirement from the sport on Friday. Harbhajan announced his retirement through a video he posted on social media on Friday. "There comes a time in life, you have to take tough decisions and you have to move on. From the past year, I wanted to make an announcement, and I was waiting for the right time to share the moment with all of you. Today, I am taking retirement from all formats of cricket. Mentally, I retired earlier but couldn't announce it. In any case, I have not been playing active cricket for some time but due to my commitment with Kolkata Knight Riders, I wanted to stay with them for the IPL (2021) season. But during the season, I had already made up my mind to retire," Harbhajan said.
"Like every cricketer, I wanted to bid adieu, wearing an Indian jersey but destiny had other plans. For whichever team I have played, I have played with 100 per cent commitment, so that my team finishes on top," he added.
"Whatever I have managed to achieve in my life, it is thanks to the blessings of my Guruji Sant Harcharan Singh. He gave direction to my life and all his teachings will continue to stay with me. My father Sardar Sardev Singh Plaha and my mother Avtar Kaur Plaha have struggled a lot to make sure my dreams come true. It's thanks to their hardwork that I could play international cricket."
Here are some of the reactions from the cricket fraternity:
Congratulations bhajju pa on a splendid career, something that the entire country is proud of. Wishing you the best for the future endeavours. Also a big thank you for being an inspiration to many budding young spinners. God bless you and the family! #thankyoubhajji- Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) 24 Dec 2021
What a player dreams of, he is living it. From hat-trick against Australia to 711 international wickets. Whenever he used to enter the field, young players got a chance to learn from him. Bhajju pa is very close to my heart. He is not only a big player but also a wonderful person. Like younger brother, he has taught me a lot. #ThankyouBhajjiSiddharth kaul (@iamsidkaul) 24 Dec 2021
Harbhajan singh retired from all format of the game. We indians are really proud of you for what you have done for indian cricket. India can get lot of off spinner in future but never a harbhajan singh again. Legend forever. #terminator #faith #harbhajansingh #cricket #india #legend #forever #thankyoubhajjiJaskaran singh (@jaskaran0056) 24 Dec 2021
Harbhajan is a World Cup winner in both ODIs and T20Is and is among only four Indian bowlers to take more than 400 wickets in Test cricket. He was also the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Tests for India.