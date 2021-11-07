India spin great Harbhajan Singh on Sunday took to Twitter to name his all-time T20 XI. Naming a star-studded playing XI of cricketers, both active and inactive, Harbhajan notably left out from his list India captain Virat Kohli. The team includes India's Rohit Sharma and West Indies great Chris Gayle as openers, followed by England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler and former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson. South African star AB de Villiers is next at No. 5, followed by former India captain MS Dhoni. The West Indies trio of Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine is next, followed by former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga and India's Jasprit Bumrah.

"MS Dhoni will not only be captain but will also be the wicketkeeper. I also have Jos Buttler as keeper in this team but I would like MS Dhoni to keep the wickets," he said in a video posted on Twitter. Harbhajan named his XI on Indian sports website Sportskeeda.

Guys, since the T20 flavour is on, I have given my All-time T20 XI on @Sportskeeda. Can your team beat mine? Share your team with me on sportskeeda pic.twitter.com/qf784RghSv — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 7, 2021

Kohli, who will quit as India's T20I captain after the ongoing T20 World Cup, is the highest run-getter in T20 internationals with a total of 3,227 runs. He has made these runs at an incredible average of 52.04.

He was also awarded Player of the Series in both the 2014 and 2016 editions of the T20 World Cup.

Kohli announced in September his decision to quit captaincy from both India's T20I team and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

The decision was made keeping in mind his workload, Kohli had said at the time.