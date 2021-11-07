The debate regarding India's next T20I captain is intensifying with several experts and pundits voicing their opinions on the right man to replace current skipper Virat Kohli, who will step down from his post after the ongoing T20 World Cup. Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has come up with his pick for the next India captain in T20Is. While Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have emerged as the frontrunners to replace Virat, Nehra threw his weight behind pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

To back his claim, Nehra explained that Bumrah is a part of the playing XI across formats. He further explained that Bumrah has got all the qualities to become a leader.

"Apart from Rohit Sharma, we are hearing the names of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. Pant has travelled around the world, carried drinks, and was even dropped from the team a few times. Rahul was recalled to the Test side after Mayank Agarwal got injured. As Ajay (Jadeja) said, he (Bumrah) understands the game quite well. He is also in the playing XI in all formats. It's nowhere written in the rule book that pacers can't be captains," Nehra said during a discussion on Cricbuzz (https://www.cricbuzz.com/cricket-videos/49745/can-jasprit-bumrah-be-indias-next-captain-ashish-nehra-ajay-jadeja-discuss).

Reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to make a call on India's next T20 captain next week. India host New Zealand later this month for three T20Is , followed by two Tests.

The Indian team is currently taking part in the T20 World Cup. After losing their first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand, India outclassed Afghanistan and Scotland, respectively, in the next two matches.

The Virat Kohli-led side now has an outside chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. India will have to beat Namibia in their next game on Monday and hope that Afghanistan also beat New Zealand on Sunday.