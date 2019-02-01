Harbhajan Singh Looks Back At India's Stellar Bowling Performance In Australia

Harbhajan Singh leaves no stone unturned while voicing his opinions on any matter related to Indian cricket. This time around, Harbhajan Singh has recalled how the Indian seamers had wreaked havoc in Australia during the four-match Test series. While praising the performance of the Australian batsmen against Sri Lanka, Harbhajan suggested how the Aussies didn't stand a chance vs the Indian bowling battery. He tweeted, "That shows how good Indian bowling line has been in australia.. same Aussies batsman's never looked comfortable not even once in the whole 4 test match series.. way to go Indian seamers."

That shows how good indian bowling line has been in australia.. same Aussies batsman's never looked comfortable not even once in the whole 4 test match series.. way to go Indian seamers https://t.co/zIxSBu2dZ6 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 1, 2019

India clinched the Test series 2-1 and Virat Kohli's side became the first Indian team to win a Test series in Australia. Following which, India clinched the One-day International series 2-1.

Currently, India are playing an ODI series vs New Zealand, in which they have already secured an unassailable lead. The series poised 3-1, with the fifth and final ODI on Sunday.

The ODI series is followed by a three-match T20I series, which begins February 6.

