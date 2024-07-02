A video of Harbhajan Singh is going viral on social media in which the former India spinner could be seen getting into a laughter riot when asked to pick one between Pakistan batter Babar Azam and West Indies great Brian Lara. The surfaced clip is from Star Sports' Caught & Bold show. At the start of the video, Harbhajan was asked to pick one between Brian Lara and Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara. The Indian picked Lara. This was when he was asked to pick one between Lara and Babar, and what followed was absolute laughter from Harbhajan and other members present in the panel.

Watch it here:

Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team got knocked out from the first round of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. The side suffered shock loss to T20 World Cup debutants USA that played a crucial role in its ouster. Later, the team failed to chase down a target of 120 runs againsr India in yet another disappointing show at the mega event.

"I think with the bowling, conditions suited our bowlers. But in batting we made few mistakes in the matches against the USA and India. When you lose wickets, the pressure is on you," said Babar at the end of Pakistan's campaign.

"Sir, i've said this before that everyone is disheartened (because of our performance). We didn't play as a team. This is not because of an individual as we lost as a team. It's not just the captain. I cannot play for every player as there are 11 players. They are in the World Cup because each player has an assigned role. The execution wasn't there and we have to sit down and work out what needs to be done. I accept that we didn't play as a team," he added.