Sourav Ganguly is one of the best captains India ever produced. Not only stats, but the respect and admiration that he receives from players who played under him also speak volumes about the kind of person he was in the role. Ganguly captained the Indian cricket team from 1999 to 2005. What stood out during his reign was the kind of backing the players received from the captain. Even during a hostile situation, Ganguly would always be behind his players. An old video of former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has resurfaced on social media in which the ex-spinner could not hold his tears while thanking Ganguly for his career.

"I don't have an elder brother but maybe even if had one, he may not have done so much for me, as Dada did. When I was out of the team, yes I made few mistakes, I was removed from the NCA, my father also died during that time, at that difficult phase of my career, only one man was standing with me and it was Sourav Ganguly," said Harbhajan Singh on YouTube channel of Captain TMT Steel. The video was published five years ago.

Harbhajan played most of international cricket under the leadership of Ganguly. The spinner was part of Indian cricket team from 1998 to 2016.

"Even if nobody supports me or him, I can promise that I will stand by Sourav Ganguly till I take my last breath. Thank you Dada. Sorry I have got (a bit emotional)," said Harbhajan, finding it hard to hold his tears.

Harbhajan Singh got emotional when he was explaining the importance of Sourav Ganguly in his life. He gave him the status of an elder brother.



Ganguly smiled and said, "I have never seen this before from Harbhajan. I have known him for 20 years."