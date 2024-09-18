A bizarre post-match comment by Pakistan cricket team star Mohammad Haris has gone viral on social media following the Champions One-Day Cup match between Stallions and Markhors. The Stallions suffered a massive 126-run loss against Markhors but a comment by their captain Haris led to a lot of trolling on social media. Chasing a target of 232, Stallions suffered a batting collapse as they were bundled out for just 105. After the match, Haris took everyone by surprise as he claimed that he was "happy that they lost". Haris explained that the defeat provided insight into his team's performance and added that the defeat was part of their strategy to completely evaluate the situation.

"We didn't make any mistakes. We wanted to check our team's strength. Last time we won the toss and batted to check our team's strength. Today we opted to bowl to see where we stand. I am happy that we lost today," Haris said.

Meanwhile, a five-member delegation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will land in Karachi on Tuesday for an inspection visit for next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Top officials of ICC's Events and Security Departments and the General Manager Cricket and Production Manager are part of the delegation.

Andy Atkinson, the ICC Pitch Consultant, had also visited Pakistan on three different occasions since April.

According to details, the ICC delegation would discuss the tentative schedule of the tournament which was prepared and sent by the Pakistan Cricket Board to them some months back.

"The tentative schedule is important because it involves the Indian team being based in Lahore and playing all their matches in the city," a well-informed source said.

The source said a scenario where the Indian government does not allow the Indian travel to Pakistan will also be discussed.

The delegation would inspect the ongoing construction work in Karachi and the team hotel arrangements before flying to Islamabad and Lahore for the same purpose.

"The delegation which includes their ICC Security Manager would also get briefings from security officials in Pakistan." The source said it is entirely up to the ICC when they decide to finalise and announce the tournament schedule.

(With PTI inputs)